We were called shortly after 8.15am on Sunday, December 18, to reports of an altercation taking place on Agincourt Road.

A man in his 40s had sustained injuries to his head and chest. He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Police have charged two men and a teenager after an assault in Buckland. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Borislav Borisov, 49, and Mihail Mihaylov, 31, both of Agincourt Road, have been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent

A 17-year-old boy has also been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent.

