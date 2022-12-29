Portsmouth police charge two men and boy, 17, after man suffers head and chest injuries in Buckland assault
POLICE have charged two men and a teenage boy following an assault in Buckland that put a man into hospital.
We were called shortly after 8.15am on Sunday, December 18, to reports of an altercation taking place on Agincourt Road.
A man in his 40s had sustained injuries to his head and chest. He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
Borislav Borisov, 49, and Mihail Mihaylov, 31, both of Agincourt Road, have been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent
A 17-year-old boy has also been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent.
A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘All three have been remanded into custody and are next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on January 16 2023.’