Portsmouth Police located woman making attempts to jump in front of traffic today
By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Jun 2023, 19:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 19:23 BST
In a Facebook post uploaded by the Portsmouth Police this evening they confirmed that a woman in the Portsmouth area was making attempts to jump in front of traffic.
The post said: ‘PC Waller and PC Franzeskides located a female making attempts to jump in front of traffic. They are currently working with other agencies to make sure that she gets the support she needs.’