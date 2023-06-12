News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth Police located woman making attempts to jump in front of traffic today

By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Jun 2023, 19:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 19:23 BST

In a Facebook post uploaded by the Portsmouth Police this evening they confirmed that a woman in the Portsmouth area was making attempts to jump in front of traffic.

The post said: ‘PC Waller and PC Franzeskides located a female making attempts to jump in front of traffic. They are currently working with other agencies to make sure that she gets the support she needs.’

