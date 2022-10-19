Police have released a picture of a man with whom they wish to speak following a bike theft in Fratton.

Between 7.45am and 7.55am on Tuesday, October 4, a teenage boy left his bike in the foyer area of Asda as he visited the store in Somers Road North.

When he returned, his white TREK bike with black writing had been stolen.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are keen to speak to the man in this CCTV image.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Do you recognise him? Perhaps you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident?

‘He has been described as being aged between 25 and 35, 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build. He had brown hair and a long padded coat.

‘Officers would like to remind people to ensure they lock their bikes even if they are leaving them for a few minutes.