Portsmouth police release picture of man in connection with Southsea burglary
POLICE have released a picture of a man in connection with a burglary in Southsea.
Officers were called after a reported burglary at a property in Havelock Road between 1pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, December 23.
No-one was at home at the time of the incident, and no-one was injured, but a number of items of jewellery were taken.
Officers investigating the burglary would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with this incident, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
He said: ‘Do you recognise him? Were you in the area on the afternoon of the incident? Did you see anything?
‘Anyone with information that may assist our investigation should call 101 quoting reference 44210513406.’