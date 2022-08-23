Portsmouth property: look inside this three-bedroom Cross Street apartment close to Gunwharf Quays on the market for £300,000
A ‘BEAUTIFULLY PRESENTED’ three-bedroom apartment close to Gunwharf Quays has come on the market for £300,000.
Estate agents Chinneck Shaw have brought to the market a flat within walking distance of the city’s popular outlet shopping centre and the Historic Dockyard.
The ground floor property in Cross Street has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and comes with allocated parking.
The asking price is £300,000, with a service charged of £1934.28 per year and a ground rent of £300 per year, with 120 years left on the current lease.
An estate agent from Chinneck Shaw said: ‘This is a fabulous property for anyone looking for the waterfront living that Portsmouth is becoming known for.
‘Being on the ground floor makes the property accessible and private outdoor space is a bonus.
‘As a starter home, professional living, investment opportunity or for those downsizing but still looking for a great lifestyle, this property would suit all.’