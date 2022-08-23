News you can trust since 1877
The property has a large open plan living area, with patio doors leading to the outside terrace area.

Portsmouth property: look inside this three-bedroom Cross Street apartment close to Gunwharf Quays on the market for £300,000

A ‘BEAUTIFULLY PRESENTED’ three-bedroom apartment close to Gunwharf Quays has come on the market for £300,000.

By Richard Lemmer
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 3:15 pm

Estate agents Chinneck Shaw have brought to the market a flat within walking distance of the city’s popular outlet shopping centre and the Historic Dockyard.

The ground floor property in Cross Street has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and comes with allocated parking.

The asking price is £300,000, with a service charged of £1934.28 per year and a ground rent of £300 per year, with 120 years left on the current lease.

An estate agent from Chinneck Shaw said: ‘This is a fabulous property for anyone looking for the waterfront living that Portsmouth is becoming known for.

‘Being on the ground floor makes the property accessible and private outdoor space is a bonus.

‘As a starter home, professional living, investment opportunity or for those downsizing but still looking for a great lifestyle, this property would suit all.’

The living room has kitchen area at one end, with high gloss white units and fully integrated appliances alongside a dining area.

2. The kitchen of the Cross Street property

The kitchen comes fitted with modern appliances.

3. One of the bathroom's in the property

The property features two bathrooms.

4. A bathroom inside the Cross Street property

The bathroom has a contemporary white suite with a shower over bath and a large full wall mirror.

