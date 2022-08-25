Portsmouth property: Three-bed terrace house in Copnor goes on the market for £280,000
A TERRACE house close to primary and secondary schools in Baffins has come on the market for £280,000 – here’s what could be yours as its new owner.
Estate agents Chinneck Shaw is bringing to the market the three-bedroom property with a modest garden in Kimbolton Road.
The property has one downstairs bathroom and modest garden covered in patio and decking.
An estate agent from Chinneck Shaw said: ‘This well presented 3-bed property in the sought-after residential area of Baffins is new to the market. In a great location, close to both primary and secondary schools as well as Tamworth Park and Baffins Pond, this house offers plenty for a family.
‘Local shopping is available in Tangier Road and access to the Eastern Road is quick and convenient.’