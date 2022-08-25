News you can trust since 1877
A three-bed house in Kimbolton Road is now on the market.

Portsmouth property: Three-bed terrace house in Copnor goes on the market for £280,000

A TERRACE house close to primary and secondary schools in Baffins has come on the market for £280,000 – here’s what could be yours as its new owner.

By Richard Lemmer
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 2:55 pm

Estate agents Chinneck Shaw is bringing to the market the three-bedroom property with a modest garden in Kimbolton Road.

The property has one downstairs bathroom and modest garden covered in patio and decking.

An estate agent from Chinneck Shaw said: ‘This well presented 3-bed property in the sought-after residential area of Baffins is new to the market. In a great location, close to both primary and secondary schools as well as Tamworth Park and Baffins Pond, this house offers plenty for a family.

‘Local shopping is available in Tangier Road and access to the Eastern Road is quick and convenient.’

1. The living room of the Kimbolton Road property

The front door opens on to the hallway with access to all ground floor rooms. The front reception has a bay window allowing light in and original coving adds character to the room.

Photo: Chinneck Shaw

2. Kimbolton Road's dining area

The rear reception space is perfect for a dining room, and also has the original coving

Photo: Chinneck Shaw

3. The property's kitchen comes with an integrated oven

The galley style kitchen has modern beech style units, integrated oven, hob and extractor with space for a washing machine and blue mosaic tiling.

Photo: Chinneck Shaw

4. The Kimbolton Road home has three double bedrooms

Upstairs are three double bedrooms, to the rear, the room has a built-in cupboard, the middle room also has a window overlooking the garden whilst the principal bedroom has double windows to the front, giving a light, airy room.

Photo: Chinneck Shaw

