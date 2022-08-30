News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth pub The Park Tavern to host 80s night in aid of Forgotten Veterans

A PUB in the centre of Portsmouth is to host an 80’s night with a DJ set to raise money for Forgotten Veterans and Enable Access

By Richard Lemmer
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 3:47 pm
Adam Stevenson, 32, the new manager at the Park Tavern in Spring Street. Picture: Mike Cooter (290722)
The Park Tavern in Spring Street, near Commercial Road, will put on the charity event after reopening in July following an extensive refurbishment

The pub will be hosting an 80s night with a DJ from 2pm to 1am, including a raffle, with £1 entry being charged at the door.

Landlord Adam Stevenson, who joined the pub this summer, said: ‘We want to raise enough funds to carry on the vital work that Gary Weaving et al do at Forgotten Veterans.

‘We want to support this charity because (we have been) taken aback by how many people have either mentioned Gary or the charity as they came through the doors.

‘Anyone that giving, selfless and kind needs supported and we feel like it's a no-brainer to help out anyway we can.’

