Portsmouth pub The Park Tavern to host 80s night in aid of Forgotten Veterans
A PUB in the centre of Portsmouth is to host an 80’s night with a DJ set to raise money for Forgotten Veterans and Enable Access
The Park Tavern in Spring Street, near Commercial Road, will put on the charity event after reopening in July following an extensive refurbishment
The pub will be hosting an 80s night with a DJ from 2pm to 1am, including a raffle, with £1 entry being charged at the door.
Read More
Landlord Adam Stevenson, who joined the pub this summer, said: ‘We want to raise enough funds to carry on the vital work that Gary Weaving et al do at Forgotten Veterans.
Most Popular
-
1
Victorious Festival 2022: Security captured taking people out of Portsmouth festival yesterday
-
2
HMS Prince of Wales: Navy Lookout website suggests propeller fault to blame for 'mechanical issues'
-
3
Victorious Festival working with police probe into rape and sexual assault amid public order and drug offences
-
4
Four people charged after break-in at Marwell Zoo that allegedly saw bottles thrown at a giraffe and a tiger startled
-
5
Portsmouth builder savages parking firm for £100 fine at Pompey Centre - when he was 'miles away'
‘We want to support this charity because (we have been) taken aback by how many people have either mentioned Gary or the charity as they came through the doors.
‘Anyone that giving, selfless and kind needs supported and we feel like it's a no-brainer to help out anyway we can.’