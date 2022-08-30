Portsmouth pub The Park Tavern to host 80s night in aid of Forgotten Veterans

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Stevenson, 32, the new manager at the Park Tavern in Spring Street. Picture: Mike Cooter (290722)

The Park Tavern in Spring Street, near Commercial Road, will put on the charity event after reopening in July following an extensive refurbishment

The pub will be hosting an 80s night with a DJ from 2pm to 1am, including a raffle, with £1 entry being charged at the door.

Landlord Adam Stevenson, who joined the pub this summer, said: ‘We want to raise enough funds to carry on the vital work that Gary Weaving et al do at Forgotten Veterans.

‘We want to support this charity because (we have been) taken aback by how many people have either mentioned Gary or the charity as they came through the doors.