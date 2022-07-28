England's Beth Mead, right, after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's Euro 2022 semi final against Sweden on Tuesday. Picture: AP Photo/Jon Super

The England team will face Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final on Sunday at 5pm.

The historic match is set to be screened in pubs across the city, including The Dockyard in Guildhall Walk, The Ship Anson in The Hard, and The Shepherd’s Crook in Goldsmith Avenue.

And their landlords say the Lionesses’ fixtures throughout the competition have pulled in much-needed trade.

The Shepherd’s Crook pub in Goldsmith Avenue, Portsmouth.

Peter Hall, who joined the Shepherd’s Crook as its new manager earlier this month, said the women’s success had been a ‘God-send’ for drawing punters to the pub.

Peter said: ‘It really has made us busier – it has been a pull.

‘They have done amazing haven’t they – the amount of goals they have scored. They are the showing the men how to do it.’

‘We’ve got the England flags out at the front of the pub.

‘We have a bouncy castle at the back...and then we have band on afterwards hopefully after they are victorious.’

He added: ‘It’s not as busy (as the Men’s Euro) but I’m quite surprised who has got behind them. Some of them are older boys who have really taken an interest.’

Ship Anson team leader Leanne Strong said the success of the women’s team had led to punters coming into the pub specifically to watch their fixtures.

Leanne said: ‘We have advertised it and had quiet a few people come in and want to watch it. People have been asking about it.

‘I think that it helps that it fills a gap between men’s football seasons.’

The England team’s 4 – 0 thrashing of Sweden in the semi-final has become one of the most-watched TV events of the year, with more than 11.3 million people watching the game across the BBC.

Now the big question is – how will they fare in the final?

Landlord Peter is feeling confident and said: ‘I reckon 5 – 3 will be the final score with us winning.