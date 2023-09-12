Portsmouth pupils perform in London at launch of Mary Rose Trust's new legacy scheme

Youngsters from St John’s and St Edmund’s Catholic Schools in Portsmouth, perform during a reception held at The Houses of Parliament hosted by Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan for the launch of The Mary Rose Trust's new legacy programme

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan hosted the Mary Rose Trust at the reception with singing from talented pupils at St John’s and St Edmund’s Catholic Schools.

Henry VIII’s flagship is on display in Portsmouth as a worldclass museum and visitor attraction.

Donations to the Mary Rose Trust provide vital financial support for the museum, enabling them to inspire future generations and protect this unique window into Britain’s history.

Mr Morgan said: “The Mary Rose is a national treasure that the people of Portsmouth have been proud to home since it was raised from the Solent 40 years ago.

"I want to pay tribute to all those involved in the excavation and who have continued to contribute to its lasting legacy of historic, marine and scientific achievement. "I warmly encourage those who are able to support the trust to do so, to ensure this legacy can continue in many future generations to come".

CEO of the Mary Rose, Dominic Jones added: “Our legacy scheme is going to help us achieve financial sustainability and, more importantly, achieve the continued conservation of the Mary Rose for centuries to come".

"Eighty-four per cent of all our revenue comes from ticket sales; we do not receive any public funding. Therefore, fundraising through legacy giving and donations is crucial for the continued survival and protection of the largest collection of everyday life in Tudor England and one of the world’s most significant maritime archaeological operations ever".