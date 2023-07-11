News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Portsmouth Repair Cafe charity share launches scheme to tackle 'e-waste' thanks to £10,000 grant from Virgin Media O2 and Hubbub

A charity which runs a repair cafe and opened Portsmouth’s first ‘library of things’ has launched an innovative eco project supported by a £10,000 grant.
By Joe Buncle
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:08 BST- 2 min read

Share Portsmouth is launching a campaign to tackle electrical waste in the city by helping people repurpose unwanted tech. The organisation, founded by Clare Seek, has received a portion of the £500,000 Time After Time fund, created by Virgin Media O2 and environmental charity, Hubbub to support environmental projects across the country.

NOW READ: Portsmouth City Council contractor starts roll-out of all-electric vans

Clare Seek said: ‘We know from running Repair Café in the city for the past five years that many people want to do the right thing with their surplus tech and electrical items but are often unsure what to do with them, so they end up in drawers and backs of cupboards. We’re hoping that with this project, we can make it easier for people to clear out things that they no longer use and reduce the city’s e-waste.

Share Portsmouth is aiming to crack down on e-waste in the city.Share Portsmouth is aiming to crack down on e-waste in the city.
Share Portsmouth is aiming to crack down on e-waste in the city.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We’re also looking for your help. Do you know somewhere locally that will help you repair your broken tech, or where you can sell or donate it? If so, please fill in our quick online form at www.shareportsmouth.org.uk/unwanted-electricals so we don’t miss anywhere in our mapping exercise. You don’t need to have all their information, as we’ll follow-up before adding them to the map.’

NOW READ: Portsmouth buses produce far fewer emissions as passenger journeys tumble in a decade

The money will be used to help people repair, sell, donate or recycle electricals as well as holding ‘e-waste amnesty’ events later this year, and researching more about what leads so many of us to have stashes of unwanted tech in our homes.

Gavin Ellis, co-founder of Hubbub said: ‘E-waste is a pressing environmental issue so this funding is very welcome and enables us to support a range of initiatives that will make a real difference. We are particularly delighted that a number of the winning projects aim to engage with people aged 16-24 who are not only heavy users of electrical items but are key to helping tackle this issue in the future. We are thrilled to award Share Portsmouth with their funding and look forward to seeing what they achieve.’

The charity will help people to repurpose their old electricals.The charity will help people to repurpose their old electricals.
The charity will help people to repurpose their old electricals.
Clare Seek, who runs the Portsmouth Library of Things. Saturday 13th May 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.Clare Seek, who runs the Portsmouth Library of Things. Saturday 13th May 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Clare Seek, who runs the Portsmouth Library of Things. Saturday 13th May 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Related topics:Portsmouth City Council