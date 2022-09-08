At lunchtime today, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying the Queen was under medical supervision after her health had deteriorated.

The Queen’s children, as well as her grandsons Prince William and Harry, are either attending or travelling to Balmoral in Scotland to be with her.

Prime minister Liz Truss, Sir Keir Starmer, political leaders and celebrities are among the people sharing their best wishes to Her Majesty and the Royal Family.

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Queen Elizabeth greets newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss as she arrives at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

MPs and other Hampshire bosses have taken to social media to share their well wishes to the Queen, with today’s special Portsmouth City Council cabinet meeting starting with a minute’s silence following the news of her ill health.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Portsmouth South Labour MP Stephen Morgan, said ‘his thoughts are with the Queen’.

In his Twitter message, the MP said: ‘I know the people of #Portsmouth will join me in sending well wishes to Her Majesty The Queen following the concerning news from the Palace this afternoon. My thoughts are with The Queen, the Royal Family and all those caring for her at this worrying time.’

Meanwhile, Donna Jones, police and crime commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, quoted a BBC News tweet announcing the health fears.

She said: ‘My thoughts are with Her Majesty at this time - Queen under medical supervision at Balmoral’.

Caroline Dinenage, Conservative MP for Gosport, quoted a tweet from Liz Truss this afternoon saying she is ‘praying for our Queen’ .

The prime minister’s statement read: ‘The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

‘My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.’

Leader of the House of Commons and Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt also wished Her Majesty well.

Writing on Twitter, she said: ‘I know this news will be greeted with concern and sadness by us all. My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family.’

In the last hour, Alan Mak, MP for Havant, has said his ‘thoughts and prayers’ are with the Queen.

He tweeted: ‘My thoughts and prayers, and those of everyone across the Havant Constituency, are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family. #GodSaveTheQueen’.

A minute’s silence was observed at the start of today’s special meeting of the Portsmouth City Council in response to the news of the Queen's ill health.

Led by councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, councillors gave their time 'to think' about the Queen and her family following the announcement that she was now under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle.

Speaking at the start of Thursday’s meeting, Cllr Vernon-Jackson said: 'Our thoughts are with the Queen and the whole royal family at this very, very difficult time.

'She has been a wonderful queen for us across the country but her frequent visits here made her an incredibly popular figure and important to the life of the city.'