Conservative MPs are set to cast their votes in a secret ballot that will signal how much support the prime minister Boris Johnson has within his own party.

It comes after months of political turmoil that has included the on-going cost of living crisis and the fallout of the partygate probes, which saw Downing Street become the address with the most Covid breaches in Britain.

Now residents across Portsmouth have had a chance to share their views on the fate of the prime minister, with many believing that MPs should vote that they have no confidence in Mr Johnson – but many suspect that MPs votes depend on self-interest.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence among Conservative MPs this evening, after at least 54 MPs submitted letters to a party committee to trigger the vote. He can prevail with a simple majority. Photo by Alberto Pezzali-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The prime minister’s rule breaking had left one Portsmouth resident incensed – as he couldn’t see his 73-year-old mother in hospital at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic while rule-breaking behaviour was taking place at the heart of government.

Dave, who asked not to give his last name said: ‘She was in hospital for an infection and then she went to a care home for two weeks for assessment and she had to isolate. I wasn’t able to see her.

‘And they were in Number 10 having parties and he blatantly lied about it.

‘It makes me so angry.

‘I think he will go.’

But opposing this view was a Gosport resident who said she was ‘sick of hearing abut partygate’.

The 77-year-old said: ‘Who gives a monkeys.

‘He’s doing his best. I like him, and they need to leave him alone and let him get on with his work.

‘I think he will survive.’

Alice Johnson, a 22-year-old student, said the prime minister – no relation – had brought shame on their shared surname.

She said: ‘I think if the Conservative Party wants any hope of staying in power then he should go.

‘I think they will try their best to stay in and they wouldn’t want a general election – but the public would push for it.