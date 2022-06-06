Portsmouth residents called to give their views on city's cycle routes to help improve safety

Portsmouth City Council has launched a survey to understand people's views about improvements to a key walking and cycling route in Copnor.

Feedback from the survey will help to develop plans that could make it easier and safer for people to walk or cycle to work, school or the shops in an important industrial area in the north east of Portsmouth.

Part of the cycle route that in Copnor that could be improved.

Two online briefing sessions will be held on Tuesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 30, for people to find out more about the scheme and ask questions directly to the designers and project managers.

A drop-in information session will also be held on Wednesday, June 22 at Anchorage Park Community Centre.

The council is seeking to improve safety around the Anchorage Road, Robinson Way and Dundas Lane. City officials hope that by improving safety, it will encourage residents to walk or cycle, instead of driving, improving congestion and cutting pollution.

These works are related to recent improvements that have been made to the Eastern Road cycle path

Councillor Lynne Stagg, the city’s traffic and transportation boss, said: ‘I would like to see more people choosing to cycle work or school more often. If we can make cycling a more desirable option in this area, more people will choose to walk or cycle instead of driving, making the area more pleasant and the air cleaner.

Visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/anchorageroad to see more details about the scheme and complete the survey.