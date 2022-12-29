Portsmouth Royal Navy veteran and pub shed guru reveals how to make your own backyard boozer
An AWARD-WINNING pub shed maker and Royal Navy veteran has revealed creating your own boozer is easier than you think.
John Simmons, 50, created The Dog & Ball in his back garden in Horndean – starting the construction last year. The pub shed, featuring its own dart board, wooden décor, countryside-pub style seating, a roof covered in fairy lights and outdoor beer garden – with a decking area – was crowned as Britain’s Pub Shed of the Year on November 12.
SEE ALSO: Portsmouth Royal Navy veteran 'chuffed to bits' as DIY man-cave crowned Britain's best pub shed
Even though the pub shed has been critically acclaimed for its glamour and features, Mr Simmons, of Portsmouth, said his project was completed from inexpensive second-hand materials. He added he utilised second hand materials and sought help from other enthusiasts on Facebook.
Mr Simmons said: ‘It cost about four figures, which is much cheaper than it would have been had I done a proper build and had to go to shops for the materials. Doing it all from salvage was of course a challenge — thank goodness for FB marketplace, advice from the fantastic members of the GSPN UK Facebook page and a very understanding wife who I dragged around local reclaim yards sifting through old timbers.
‘With the exception of the main roof joists, every other part of the build is made from reclaim, re-used or recycled timber and materials. Each piece has a different story, from the bar ironmongery that belonged to my late father-in-law from his days as an RAF engineer, to the main oak upright timbers.’
The pub shed phenomenon has continued to grow, with their popularity exploding during the pandemic. It is believed there are two million back garden pubs operating in the UK.
Numbers have continued to rise amid the cost-of-living crisis, after the average cost of a pint rose to £4 in the UK and £5 in London. Mr Simmons, who spent 22 years in the Navy, enjoys The Dog & Ball with his wife Anita, 49, Libby, 23, Jacob, 19, and Evie, 12, and Labradoodle Berties.
He added: ‘I took the name from my Labradoodle Bertie who just loves to play with his ball, I really wanted him to be part of it all.’