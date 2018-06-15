Portsmouth’s ‘Spiderman’ set to do charity abseil this weekend

A brave young adult will be abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower this weekend to give back to a service that has supported him since he was a small boy.

Harley Salter, 23, from Portsmouth, will be taking on the Spinnaker on Sunday afternoon, in support of the Hampshire Youth Project and Enable Ability – a branch of the Youth Project itself.

Harley has been engaging with Enable Ability since he was eight, allowing him to do indoor skydiving, rock climbing and much more.

Harley has a range of multiple disabilities but has overcome a number of obstacles to grow into a confident young adult.

Harley says he was inspired to take on the challenge after watching Spiderman: Homecoming in cinemas last year – and even has the outfit to prove it.

He said: ‘I couldn’t resist the idea of going abseiling.

‘I got my inspiration from Tom Holland, so everyone is going to see the friendly neighbourhood Spiderman going down the tower this weekend.’

Harley’s mother, Vanessa Salter, said: ‘Hampshire Youth Project and Enable Ability is always looking for funding. Harley wanted to do an abseil and we thought it would be good to support them at the same time.

‘As disabled children get older the number of services available to them shrink, so it’s important that things like Enable Ability are supported because they are very rare.’