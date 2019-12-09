Competitors competes the Dasher 10k. Picture: Keith Woodland (081219-106)

Portsmouth Santa Fun Run 2019: Are you in our photo gallery?

Nearly 1,000 runners took part in Portsmouth’s 12th Christmas Fun Run over the weekend in aid of The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Fun runners dressed as turkeys, elves and Santa Claus himself came out in force to raise money for charity. Are you in our photo gallery?

Start of the Dasher 10k. Picture: Keith Woodland (081219-11)
Sam, Betsy, John Bellfrage. Picture: Keith Woodland (081219-24)
The Wiley Family. Picture: Keith Woodland (081219-31)
Start of the Dasher 10k. Picture: Keith Woodland (081219-19)
