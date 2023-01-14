Portsmouth schoolboy Ace Field has died at the age of eight after a shocking illness while on holiday with his mother.

The eight-year-old had been enjoying a holiday with his mother in Barbados when he was taken unwell on Tuesday, January 3 – with doctors discovering that he was suffering from acute myeloid leukaemia.

Less than a week later, little Ace suffered a major bleed on his brain on Sunday January 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having lost consciousness and suffering irrecoverable brain damage, the family were requesting for his life support to be turned off and preparing for a battle with local authorities to gain permission.

Amber and her close friend Terri with Terri's son Lockie and Ace.

The shocking circumstances attracted huge support across the city, with compassionate residents raising more than £100,000 to pay for medical bills and specialist flights if needed.

Now Ace’s mum Amber has announced that the brave schoolboy has died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on social media about her only child, the 30-year-old said: ‘There is no footprint too small to leave an imprint in this world.

‘Goodnight Acey Pops, today nature took its course, you are my whole existence and I will love and remember you until my last breath. Give nanny Pat a big cuddle from me and let’s get you home my darling baby’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brave Ace had been in hospital for several weeks after the shocking diagnosis while on holiday in Barbados.

Speaking to The News about the tragic circumstances, a family friend said that Amber wished to extend ‘a big thank you’ to everyone in Portsmouth who had supported the family over the last three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family friend Terri said: ‘Never in a million years did she think she would go on holiday and return without her son.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terri has coordinated a GoFundMe campaign that has raised £115,253 to cover the family’s huge medical bills – coming in at more than £60,000 – as well as eventual funeral arrangements.

Terri said: ‘I can’t even keep up with all the fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Hopefully with the money we can give him the best send-off we can.’

Residents have donated a variety of special items - from boxing gloves worn by Anthony Joshua to an England top signed by Michael Owen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ace’s uncle Joey Field is working with Portsmouth FC to have a special tribute paid to the Pompey fan at an upcoming match at Fratton Park.

He said: ‘I took him to his first game when he was three years old. For the family to see 20,000 fans at Fratton Park standing up and singing Ace’s name - it will mean he will live on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘The support has been unbelievable. I have never seen anything like this. This is next level.