Portsmouth Second World War veteran Lawrence Blythe celebrates 100th birthday at home with friends
Lawrence "Laurie" Blythe marked his centenary in Manchester Road on March 23, and was delighted to rcieve a customary card from King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
He was joined by neighbours Jim and Pauline Birchall, Gerry Southgate and Anita Stapleton. The group brought gifts and cards for the former Able Seaman to celebrate the momentous occassion, and Gerry told The News that Laurie had a "lovely day". In an intimate celebration, settled on instead of an initially discussed street party, they brought him a piece of cake and sang Happy Birthday.
Gerry has known Laurie for more than a decade, and the pair met when they would both walk their Yorkshire Terriers in the neighbourhood. Lawrence was given his dog, Monty - who passed away last year - by Pauline, who regulary visits him to check in.
When asked what the secret to his longevity has been, Laurie said that his beloved garden pond - which he built himself - is part of what has kept him going over the years.
