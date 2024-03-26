Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lawrence "Laurie" Blythe marked his centenary in Manchester Road on March 23, and was delighted to rcieve a customary card from King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Read More Leigh Park centenarian Ivy Hall receives 200 cards on milestone birthday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laurie with neighbours at his beloved pond.

He was joined by neighbours Jim and Pauline Birchall, Gerry Southgate and Anita Stapleton. The group brought gifts and cards for the former Able Seaman to celebrate the momentous occassion, and Gerry told The News that Laurie had a "lovely day". In an intimate celebration, settled on instead of an initially discussed street party, they brought him a piece of cake and sang Happy Birthday.

Laurie's window display of military memorabilia.

Laurie Blythe, of Fratton, on his 100th birthday. He is pictured holding his card from the King and Queen Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerry has known Laurie for more than a decade, and the pair met when they would both walk their Yorkshire Terriers in the neighbourhood. Lawrence was given his dog, Monty - who passed away last year - by Pauline, who regulary visits him to check in.