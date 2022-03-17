The figures show that more than 140 councils across the country issued more fines for dog mess in public than Portsmouth City Council.

Surrounding councils saw three fines issued in Fareham and four fines issued in Gosport since 2017.

But Havant saw a total of 25 fines in the same stretch of time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth City Council has one of the lowest rates for issuing dog fouling fines.

Anyone who fails to clear up after their dog can be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of up to £100. If the case goes to court this could cost the owner or person in charge of the animal up to £1,000.

Offences must be witnessed by an environmental enforcement or community warden team member in order for a penalty notice to be issued, according to a spokesman from Portsmouth City Council.

He said: ‘All reports are investigated by the environmental enforcement or community warden teams and patrols are carried out based on the information that the public give us.

‘Over the last 12 months, 2,886 dog patrols were carried out for a combination of fouling and control order breaches.

‘Surveys are also carried out before and after clean-ups by the street cleaning team to assess the problem. The team engages with the public to educate them on dog fouling and responsibilities.’

The figures – complied through Freedom of Information requests by dog housing provider Kennel Store – show that Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council issued the most fines in the last five years, with a total of 445 sent out to lax dog owners.

A spokesman from Kennel Store said: ‘Dog fouling is illegal in the UK and the law states that being unaware a dog has fouled or not having a suitable bag is not a reasonable excuse, and could result in dog walkers being penalised.

‘Not only this, but it is extremely dangerous as contact with dog excrement can cause toxocariasis – a nasty infection that can lead to dizziness, nausea, asthma and even blindness or seizures.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron