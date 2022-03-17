Portsmouth sees just four fines for dog fouling over the last five years, new figures show
JUST four fines have been issued for dog fouling in Portsmouth over the last five years, according to new figures released.
The figures show that more than 140 councils across the country issued more fines for dog mess in public than Portsmouth City Council.
But Havant saw a total of 25 fines in the same stretch of time.
Anyone who fails to clear up after their dog can be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of up to £100. If the case goes to court this could cost the owner or person in charge of the animal up to £1,000.
Offences must be witnessed by an environmental enforcement or community warden team member in order for a penalty notice to be issued, according to a spokesman from Portsmouth City Council.
He said: ‘All reports are investigated by the environmental enforcement or community warden teams and patrols are carried out based on the information that the public give us.
‘Over the last 12 months, 2,886 dog patrols were carried out for a combination of fouling and control order breaches.
‘Surveys are also carried out before and after clean-ups by the street cleaning team to assess the problem. The team engages with the public to educate them on dog fouling and responsibilities.’
The figures – complied through Freedom of Information requests by dog housing provider Kennel Store – show that Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council issued the most fines in the last five years, with a total of 445 sent out to lax dog owners.
A spokesman from Kennel Store said: ‘Dog fouling is illegal in the UK and the law states that being unaware a dog has fouled or not having a suitable bag is not a reasonable excuse, and could result in dog walkers being penalised.
‘Not only this, but it is extremely dangerous as contact with dog excrement can cause toxocariasis – a nasty infection that can lead to dizziness, nausea, asthma and even blindness or seizures.’