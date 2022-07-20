The UK saw a new hot temperature record as the heat reached 40.2C in Heathrow, while Portsmouth basked in temperatures up to 31C.

Crowds of visitors and residents packed the beaches along Southsea, bringing bumper trade for some businesses – but major disturbances for others.

Associate manager Ella Jenkins at the Beach Cafe said the restaurant had experienced a rush of trade that is usually seen only on weekends, with more than 600 customers seeking shade and refreshments on Monday.

Dave Rogers cooling off in Southsea, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said: ‘It’s been hard on the staff – the kitchen was really tough, it was crazy hot.

‘My job has been keeping everyone cool.

‘We have been really busy – but we have needed it, because the last few weeks have been hit and miss.’

Among those flocking to the seaside was Indrit Cala, 21, who had fled the heat in London to enjoy a day on Southsea beach with his friends, a group of fellow carpenters who had been told to down tools due to the heatwave.

Eleanor Nikoeva with her daughter Victoria, aged two, and her mother, Olha in Southsea, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

He said: ‘It was too hot in London, and very busy.

‘It’s lovely here in Portsmouth – it’s nice and quiet here.’

But while it was relatively peaceful on Tuesday morning at South Parade Pier, the popular attraction had been severely affected by hundreds of youths and teenagers congregating on and around the site across the last four days.

Fighting, drinking, starting fires, vandalising the historic site, and throwing themselves off the 18ft tall structure – staff said they were ‘extremely frustrated’ with the crowd’s behaviour.

Burnt crates littering Southsea beach Picture: Habibur Rahman

Kim Little, part of the maintenance team on the pier said: ‘There are a lot of youngsters on the beach and they are causing mayhem and causing damage to this pier.

‘It’s ridiculous – these kids are out of control.’

With staff finding the beach strewn with rubbish each morning, he added: ‘Colas (street cleaners contracted by Portsmouth City Council) have done an amazing job every day.

Pictured: Oliver, Jeton, Gerald and Indrit having fun in Southsea, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘There’s been more rubbish than pebbles on the beach some days.’

Kidz Island funfair decided not to open yesterday due to the extreme heat, according to the attraction’s owners.

Across Portsmouth, key workers and volunteers have gone above and beyond to keep the city running and support its most vulnerable residents as temperatures reached dangerously high levels.

Representatives from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) and Queen Alexandra Hospital said demand had remained high throughout the heatwave, but it appears that residents have heeded advice to stay cool and hydrated.

John Knighton, medical director at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: ‘It does appear the heat is having an effect on the nature of illnesses presenting to the ED and needing admission to hospital.

‘We have not had to make widespread cancellation of operations or services because of the extreme heat, but the hospital remains extremely busy, and we continue to ask people to look after themselves and their loved ones during this hot spell.’

People enjoying one of the hottest days of the year in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Mark Ainsworth, director of operations at SCAS, commended staff and volunteers for working throughout ‘oppressive temperatures’, and added: ‘Over the course of the last couple of days during these heightened temperatures it would appear that members of the public have heeded advice and we are thankful as a result.’

Also thanking residents was Mike Morell, manager of homeless support centre and kitchen LifeHouse, who has handed out more than 30 donated tents to rough sleepers across the city.

He said: We have been giving an unusually high number away.

‘We need the public to keep donating – people are still getting very dehydrated. We are very worried about people rough sleeping.’

Relief from the stifling heat is expected in the form of sporadic showers throughout the rest of the week – with sunshine and highs of 24C returning this weekend.

People jumping into the water from South Parade Pier in Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman