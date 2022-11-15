The USS Gerald R Ford arrived at midday on Monday at C-Anchorage in Stokes Bay off Gosport, as she is too big to enter Portsmouth Harbour. Ford’s escorts – USS Thomas Hudner and SPS Alvaro de Bazan have also touched down amid much fanfare.

The arrival of Ford, due to stay until Thursday, comes as a boost to the city and reinforces the strong strategic relationship between the US and UK. Naval Base commander, Commodore John Voyce, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome the USS Gerald R Ford, USS Thomas Hudner and SPS Álvaro de Bazán to HMNB Portsmouth. We look forward to meeting personnel from the US and Spanish Navies over the coming days and strengthening our NATO allied partnerships.’

USS Thomas Hudner in Portsmouth, on Monday, November 14. Picture: Sarah Standing (141122-6327)

Leader of the council, councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson said: 'The American navy is a regular visitor to Portsmouth and over the years we've welcomed them to our city where many stay and visit and I've also helped organise trips to London and to play golf at St Andrew's.

'It's a great benefit to have them here and it will be an economic boost to the whole city - I'm sure Gunwharf Quays will be glad to see them here.'

Councillor Steve Pitt added: ‘It's always great to welcome visiting navies. We did so recently with the Greek navy. It's a pleasure to be able to welcome our strategic partners.'

At 333m long and with 100,000 long tons displacement, she is bigger than the 284m HMS Queen Elizabeth, which displaces about 64,000 long tons of water. The impressive ship has led to the Gosport Ferry running two-hour tours on Tuesday and Wednesday for people to get close to the US behemoth. But these have already sold out.

USS Gerald R Ford. Picture: Mark Rutley Photography

Clive Lane, who runs Gosport Ferry, said there was ‘great interest’ in the ‘beauty’. The firm - whose boats can hold 200 people - is now offering first-come-first service bonus tours on Thursday at 10am and 12.30pm where customers pay on arrival. The tours will offer a ‘running commentary’ over the US ship. Adult tickets are £25, and children’s £5.

‘There’s such great interest. It’s a real one-off,’ Clive said. ‘There will be thousands of sailors coming ashore. With the Spanish here too there will be an entourage of cultures descending on Portsmouth and surrounding areas.’

Mike Critchley, a former lieutenant commander and defence expert from Gosport, said: ‘It’s very good they are here. It normally happens once a year. They have been on exercises and Portsmouth is the top Royal Navy base in the UK.

‘The ship is new and they want the world to see it. They want everyone to see the mighty new Ford. It’s extremely big and impressive, it’s a real beast.

USS Gerald R Ford United States Navy aircraft carrier seen from Stokes Bay, on Monday, November 14. Picture: Sarah Standing (141122-2732)

‘It’s huge - and really good news for Portsmouth. I’m sure the sailors will be spending lots of money.’