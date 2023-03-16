Portsmouth South in top 50 of parliamentary constituencies with highest percentage of LGB+ residents

The list has been compiled by the PA news agency from data published by the Office for National Statistics.

The census took place in England and Wales on March 21 2021 and included for the first time a question about sexual orientation, which was voluntary and asked only of people aged 16 and over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Labour held Portsmouth South seat is number 33 on the list with 6 per cent of respondents identifying as LGB+.

Spinnaker Tower lit up for countdown to Portsmouth Pride. Pic Spinnaker Tower

In the last General Election, in 2019, there were 533 constituencies in England and 40 in Wales.

The top 10 is as follows: 1. Brighton Pavilion 11.9 per cent (Green); 2. Brighton Kemptown 10.3 per cent (Labour); 3. Vauxhall 10 per cent (Labour); 4. Bermondsey & Old Southwark 9.4 per cent (Independent); 5. Bristol West 9.3 per cent (Labour); 6. Manchester Central 9.2 per cent (Labour); 7. Hove 8.6 per cent (Labour); 8. Hackney South & Shoreditch 8.2 per cent (Labour); 9. Islington South & Finsbury 8.2 per cent (Labour); 10. Bethnal Green & Bow 8.1 per cent (Labour).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A list has also been compiled of the top 50 constituencies in England and Wales with the highest proportion of residents who told the census their gender identity is different from their sex registered at birth.