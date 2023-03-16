News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
1 hour ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
2 hours ago TikTok expected to be banned on government devices over data fears
3 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
3 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Portsmouth South in top 50 of parliamentary constituencies with highest percentage of LGB+ residents

Portsmouth South is included in a list of the top 50 Westminster parliamentary constituencies in England and Wales with the highest proportion of LGB+ residents at the 2021 census.

Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:07 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 12:07 GMT

The list has been compiled by the PA news agency from data published by the Office for National Statistics.

The census took place in England and Wales on March 21 2021 and included for the first time a question about sexual orientation, which was voluntary and asked only of people aged 16 and over.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Labour held Portsmouth South seat is number 33 on the list with 6 per cent of respondents identifying as LGB+.

Spinnaker Tower lit up for countdown to Portsmouth Pride. Pic Spinnaker Tower
Spinnaker Tower lit up for countdown to Portsmouth Pride. Pic Spinnaker Tower
Spinnaker Tower lit up for countdown to Portsmouth Pride. Pic Spinnaker Tower
Most Popular

In the last General Election, in 2019, there were 533 constituencies in England and 40 in Wales.

The top 10 is as follows: 1. Brighton Pavilion 11.9 per cent (Green); 2. Brighton Kemptown 10.3 per cent (Labour); 3. Vauxhall 10 per cent (Labour); 4. Bermondsey & Old Southwark 9.4 per cent (Independent); 5. Bristol West 9.3 per cent (Labour); 6. Manchester Central 9.2 per cent (Labour); 7. Hove 8.6 per cent (Labour); 8. Hackney South & Shoreditch 8.2 per cent (Labour); 9. Islington South & Finsbury 8.2 per cent (Labour); 10. Bethnal Green & Bow 8.1 per cent (Labour).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A list has also been compiled of the top 50 constituencies in England and Wales with the highest proportion of residents who told the census their gender identity is different from their sex registered at birth.

Top five: 1. Birmingham Ladywood 1.64 per cent; 2. East Ham 1.57 per cent; 3 Tottenham. 1.57 per cent; 4. Edmonton 1.51 per cent; 5. Brent Central 1.47 per cent.

EnglandWalesLabourOffice for National StatisticsSouthwark