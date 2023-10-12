Portsmouth stations involved in new railway campaign aimed at people in crisis

Posters across the SWR network and announcements at flagship stations will encourage people to contact a free and confidential helpline

Portsmouth Harbour and Portsmouth & Southsea are two of the stations where the announcements will be broadcast as part of the ‘Safe Way Home’ campaign.

Somebody is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK and there is a strong link between transport and missing people

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost 170,000 people were reported missing in the year 2021-22, of which nearly 70,000 were children. As not all missing people are reported, the true figure is likely to be higher.

Trains are a means by which people can go missing, taking one-way journeys away from home. Stations and trains can also be safe havens, with shelter and amenities such as Wi-Fi.

Moreover, the transport network can attract people who are at their very lowest. Recent research by Missing People showed that 4 in 10 missing adults have tried to take their own life while missing.

In 2021, SWR became the first train operator in the country to partner with Missing People. Since then, the cost-of-living crisis has exacerbated many of the reasons why people go missing.

Peter Williams, from SWR, commented: “We are committed to safeguarding vulnerable people on the railway, so we are proud to partner with Missing People on this important campaign.

“The cost-of-living crisis is putting an even greater strain on many across society, including in the communities we serve. This campaign encourages anyone on our network who is missing or thinking of going missing to contact Missing People for support.

“By partnering together, I hope that more people in crisis get the help that they need, keeping people safe and reuniting them with their loved ones.”

Jo Youle OBE, Chief Executive of Missing People, added: “The links between mental health and going missing are clear. The risk of harm is acute for many whilst they are missing.

“Together, we hope to help less people come to harm. The support of SWR, with awareness and vital funding, gives us the best chance of providing a safe way home for missing people.”