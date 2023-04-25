News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
5 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
5 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
6 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
8 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
8 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Portsmouth street names and the people they were named after

From royalty to writers, from prime ministers to nurses, many of Portsmouth’s street names are full of historical or cultural influence.

By Kelly Brown
Published 26th Apr 2023, 00:39 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 00:47 BST

Many of our streets are named for other areas of the county or for their military locations. But many are also named after people too – including many who have had a great impact on our city and the country as a whole.

Here are just some of the many streets in Portsmouth with a story to tell:

From royalty to writers - Portsmouth's street names are full of historical refences

1. Portsmouth's streets and who they are named after

From royalty to writers - Portsmouth's street names are full of historical refences Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Princess Anne herself opened the road which was named after her in 2011 which created a better access for for traffic heading for the Naval Base via the southbound M275.

2. Princess Royal Way

Princess Anne herself opened the road which was named after her in 2011 which created a better access for for traffic heading for the Naval Base via the southbound M275. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The city centre street was names after the famous writer who was born in Portsmouth on February 7 1812. His birthplace in Old Commercial Road can still be visited as a tourist attraction.

3. Charles Dickens Street

The city centre street was names after the famous writer who was born in Portsmouth on February 7 1812. His birthplace in Old Commercial Road can still be visited as a tourist attraction. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Named after Portsmouth's 'Mr Gardening' – the man who made gardening accessible, and fun, to generations in the city and surrounding area – Brian Kidd Way is alive with colour in the spring and summer in a fitting tribute to the gardening expert and former News columnist.

4. Brian Kidd Way

Named after Portsmouth's 'Mr Gardening' – the man who made gardening accessible, and fun, to generations in the city and surrounding area – Brian Kidd Way is alive with colour in the spring and summer in a fitting tribute to the gardening expert and former News columnist. Photo: Kelly Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:Portsmouth