From royalty to writers, from prime ministers to nurses, many of Portsmouth’s street names are full of historical or cultural influence.
Many of our streets are named for other areas of the county or for their military locations. But many are also named after people too – including many who have had a great impact on our city and the country as a whole.
Here are just some of the many streets in Portsmouth with a story to tell:
2. Princess Royal Way
Princess Anne herself opened the road which was named after her in 2011 which created a better access for for traffic heading for the Naval Base via the southbound M275. Photo: Google Maps
3. Charles Dickens Street
The city centre street was names after the famous writer who was born in Portsmouth on February 7 1812. His birthplace in Old Commercial Road can still be visited as a tourist attraction. Photo: Google Maps
4. Brian Kidd Way
Named after Portsmouth's 'Mr Gardening' – the man who made gardening accessible, and fun, to generations in the city and surrounding area – Brian Kidd Way is alive with colour in the spring and summer in a fitting tribute to the gardening expert and former News columnist. Photo: Kelly Brown