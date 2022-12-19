Street pastors are trained volunteers who patrol in teams of men and women on Friday and Saturday nights, caring and helping people in need.

This summer from July to September, street pastors across the city made 43 referrals to police, paramedics, or CCTV operators, supporting almost 100 people in distress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: How Portsmouth police are looking after people on city centre nights out

Pictured: Street Pators Karen, Barrie and Peter supporting police and paramedics during a Saturday night in the Guildhall area. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Street Pastor Barrie, who was patrolling the Guildhall area this weekend, said: ‘We helped a girl who was absolutely blotto last weekend - and the police had arrested a guy with her purse and phone.'

More than 1,000 bottles and broken glasses have been picked up this summer – and 61 pairs of flip-flops were handed out to those found walking barefoot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Street Pastor Karen added: ‘We want to give people a sense of dignity on a night out.

‘For us, we think this is where Jesus would be.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Street pastors have been working in Portsmouth since 2010 – and it is one of 240 places in the UK to have a scheme, with about 20,000 volunteers nationally. The first group was set up in Brixton in 2003.

Last year street pastors also helped out at the mass Covid vaccination centre set up St James’s Hospital in Locksway Road, Milton.

Advertisement Hide Ad