The Reading Agency's Summer Reading Challenge is returning to Portsmouth once again this year, with youngsters tasked with reading six or more library books over the summer holidays.

They will have until September 18 to complete the challenge – which includes graphic novels, poetry and audio books.

Young people have until mid-September to complete the challenge. Picture: Shutterstock

This year's reading challenge theme is Gadgeteers, designed to help children discover the world of science and innovation in their everyday lives, including baking, music and tech.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said: ‘The summer reading challenge is a wonderful initiative and a fun, free activity for children to enjoy throughout the summer.

‘We look forward to welcoming families into our libraries and seeing what books they enjoy over the coming weeks.’