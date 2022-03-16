The Otaku outlet, in Guildhall, Portsmouth, received a pitiful score of ‘one’ from the Foods Standards Agency.

The mark is the second-lowest possible, with zero being the lowest and five being the highest.

Although inspectors said the Japanese food store was ‘generally satisfactory’ in hygienic food handling and overall cleanliness, the agency said that systems in place to ensure food was safe to eat needed ‘major improvement’.