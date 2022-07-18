With an historic red heat warning in place for parts of the country, people flocked to popular hotspots to cool off as the temperature hit 30C on the hottest day of the year so far in the city.

The beach in Southsea saw sun-seekers enjoy a spot of bathing and a much needed dip in the sea.

People enjoying one of the hottest day of the year in Southsea, Portsmouth on Monday 18th July 2022 Pictured: Friends, Phoebe Balfe, Betsy Bagnell, Lenny Specer and Alfie Stringer at Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth and Canoe Lake were other popular locations for those looking to work on their tan and cool off.

For the first time temperatures of 40C were forecast in the UK by the Met Office.

Temperatures topped 38C as train services were cut, schools closed and ambulance crews faced rising numbers of 999 calls across the country.

The mercury had hit 38.1C in Santon Downham, Suffolk, by 4pm, making it the hottest day of the year, and temperatures topped 37C in a number of other places.

People enjoying one of the hottest day of the year in Southsea, Portsmouth on Monday 18th July 2022 Pictured: GV of Eastney Beach Picture: Habibur Rahman

People enjoying one of the hottest day of the year in Southsea, Portsmouth on Monday 18th July 2022 Pictured: Friends enjoying themselves in the sea Picture: Habibur Rahman

People enjoying one of the hottest day of the year in Southsea, Portsmouth on Monday 18th July 2022 Pictured:Lorraine and Kellie Molloy enjoying a barbeque at Eastney Beach Picture: Habibur Rahman

People enjoying one of the hottest day of the year in Southsea, Portsmouth on Monday 18th July 2022 Pictured: John Millington and Shane Davis at the fountain near Southsea Castle, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

People enjoying one of the hottest day of the year in Southsea, Portsmouth on Monday 18th July 2022 Pictured:Jake Griffiths, Molly Phillips and their son, Ronnie, 15 months at the fountain near Southsea Castle, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman