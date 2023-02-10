Portsmouth teenager who had been missing for more than 24 hours has been found, police confirm

Fifteen-year-old Elliott, from Portsmouth was last seen in the city area at about 1.15pm on February 9.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary issued an appeal asking any members of the public who have seen him to report this to police immediately, and now say he has been located.

The police force tweeted: ‘We just wanted to update you that missing Elliott has been located. Thank you for all of your help in sharing our appeal.’