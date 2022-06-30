Portsmouth teenager wins national prize at Bafta Young Game Designers competition

Alfie Wilkinson, 14, won the Game Making Category (10-14 years old) at this year’s 12th Bafta Young Game Designers (YGD) competition.

Alfie was one of four prize-winners at the annual event which took place as a special digital ceremony hosted by actor, comedian and presenter Inel Tomlinson.

In his winning game, Egglien, the player uses alien eggs to fight their foes. Alfie was inspired to enter after meeting a previous finalist.

Alfie Wilkinson, 14, from Portsmouth, created ‘Egglien’ - an action platformer shooter where players use alien eggs to defeat their foes. Picture: BAFTA.

Kevin Price, interim chief executive of Bafta, said: ‘Once again we were blown away by the level of creativity and passion embodied in our four winning games this year. Bafta Young Game Designers will continue to support the next generation of game-creators, and we are delighted that this offers young people across the UK the chance to pursue their passion at such an early stage. Congratulations to all. Bring on next year's entries.’

Host Inel Tomlinson said: ‘Congrats to our four fantastic winners! We were so impressed by the skill and creativity displayed by our 54 finalists across the UK. Bafta YGD is a great way for young people to explore the craft of game design and judging by the standard of entries, Britain has a bright future!’

The winning games will be featured in the prestigious Power UP exhibition at The Museum of Science and Industry in Manchester. The winners and all the finalists will also have access to a range of master-classes and mentorship from gaming industry professionals, as part of Bafta’s ongoing commitment to accessible pathways into games.