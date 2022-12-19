The defence firm is set to hire more than 2,600 new apprentices and graduates across the UK in 2023.

The recruitment drive represents a 43 per cent increase on this year’s early careers intake.

While the majority of roles will be based in the north of England, a total of 251 jobs are set to be created in Portsmouth.

BAE Systems employee with the Archerfish torpedo, designed at the company's munitions factory in Hilsea. Archive Photo.

Those jobs include 139 apprentices, 34 undergraduate roles, and 79 graduate roles.

They will join more than 2,400 highly-skilled workers directly employed at Portsmouth Naval Base, supporting the Royal Navy’s surface fleet.

In January, the firm’s CEO Charles Woodburn told The News that the city was a critical area of expansion and aspiration for the defence firm’s future plans.

With more than 50 programmes available, there are opportunities in areas including cyber security, software development, aerospace engineering, accountancy and human resources.

Tania Gandamihardja, group director of human resources at BAE Systems, said: ‘Faced with economic challenges not seen in a generation, it’s essential for businesses like ours to invest in the next generation to equip young people with the skills they need to achieve their full potential and support social mobility.

‘Providing high-quality early careers programmes gives young people a route into long-term employment and helps recruit the talent we need to deliver on vital national defence and security programmes, such as the Tempest next-generation combat aircraft and Dreadnought nuclear submarines.’

Hazel McGarth described her project management apprentice in BAE Systems’ Naval Ships business as being ‘the perfect blend’ of hands-on experience and academic study.

She said: ‘I’m the first in my family to work in the maritime industry and they’re so proud of me.

‘I have a real pride and purpose being part of the team which floated HMS Glasgow on to the River Clyde this year.

‘It’s built my confidence so much and helped me become more financially independent.