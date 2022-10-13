Police were called to the incident along the eastbound carriageway between Bedhampton and Havant at around 7.40am this morning.

Officers at the scene report a collision involving one car, resulting in members of the public suffering ‘minor injuries’.

In a post to social media, a representative from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘First collision of the shift for day turn. Heavy not involved.

Hampshire County Council's road traffic team have highlighted the chaos caused by the one-car collision this morning. Picture: ROMANSE

‘Minor injuries. A27 eastbound between Bedhampton and Havant. Lane One blocked. #ROMANSE

‘Please be mindful that heavy rain overnight has made road surfaces slippery with potential for pockets of standing water.’

Hampshire County Council’s road traffic team said that ‘very heavy delays’ were building earlier this morning.

Police picture showing the extent of the delays following the crash on the A27.

In a social media post, a member of the team said: ‘#A27 Eastbound - one lane BLOCKED between #A3M/A2030 #Farlington and A3023 Langstone Rbt #Langstone due to an RTI, very heavy delays already building.’