Portsmouth traffic: Crash on A27 by Eastern Road as all lanes held on M27 after crash

A crash on the A27 near the Eastern Road has led to a lane closure and delays for drivers.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Feb 2024, 19:01 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 19:02 GMT
AA Traffic News reported: "One lane closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound after A2030 Eastern Road."

It comes after "severe delays" were reported in Portsmouth on the M27 and M275 this evening.

Meanwhile, further along the M27 there has been another crash. The AA said: "All lanes stopped and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound before J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh)."

