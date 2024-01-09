Portsmouth traffic: Drivers warned of "severe delays" as congestion builds on A27, M27, Eastern Road and A3(M)
Traffic congestion has been reported on the A27, M27, Eastern Road and A3(M). AA Traffic News posted: “Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph. Delays of two minutes on A27 Eastbound between Quay Point and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed 10 mph.”
Referring to the Eastern Road, the AA said: “Queueing traffic due to the closure of the A2030 Eastern Road on A27 Westbound at A2030 Eastern Road.”
For the A3(M), the AA added: “Delays of seven minutes on A3(M) Southbound between J4 Purbrook Way (Purbrook) and J5 A27 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Average speed 10 mph.”