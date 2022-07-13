Portsmouth traffic hit by lane closure in busy Eastern Road due to cement mixer lorry hitting a lamppost

HEAVY congestion has built up on the Eastern Road at rush hour due to a cement mixer lorry hitting a lamppost.

By Richard Lemmer
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 6:14 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 6:14 pm
Traffic faced delays due to the police cordon around the incident.
Traffic faced delays due to the police cordon around the incident.

Police were called to close part of the left-hand southbound lane of the road around 16.30pm, while maintenance crews were called to inspect the damage.

The lamppost – which remained upright but was left leaning over the busy 40mph road – had been hit by a Hanson cement mixer lorry as it exited a construction site next to the Great Salterns restaurant.

A police officer at the scene said that the lamppost did not appear to be in danger of falling into the road and the partial road blockage was expected to last less than an hour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

No one was injured, according to police.

Construction workers at the site said the cause of the crash was still being investigated.

Read More

Read More
'The system is broken' - motorbike rider hit by Emsworth van driver so drunk 'he...

The construction site is part of the phase four flood defences being constructed across the city.

PortsmouthPolice