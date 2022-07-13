Traffic faced delays due to the police cordon around the incident.

Police were called to close part of the left-hand southbound lane of the road around 16.30pm, while maintenance crews were called to inspect the damage.

The lamppost – which remained upright but was left leaning over the busy 40mph road – had been hit by a Hanson cement mixer lorry as it exited a construction site next to the Great Salterns restaurant.

A police officer at the scene said that the lamppost did not appear to be in danger of falling into the road and the partial road blockage was expected to last less than an hour.

No one was injured, according to police.

Construction workers at the site said the cause of the crash was still being investigated.