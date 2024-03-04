News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: M27 and A27 drivers warned of "severe delays"

Drivers on the M27 and A27 in Portsmouth are suffering "severe delays" this morning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Mar 2024, 08:16 GMT
AA Traffic News has warned drivers of 30 minute delays westbound around the M27 link with A27. The AA did not say what was causing the delays.

The AA posted: "Very slow traffic on A27 Westbound from A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) to M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Travel time is around 30 minute.

"Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph."

