Portsmouth traffic: M27 crash by Portsmouth, disruption on A27, A3(M) and Eastern Road
A crash on the M27 westbound between junction 12 for Portsmouth and junction 11 for Fareham was reported just before 8am. A post from AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound from M275 to J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Congestion to the A27 which is queuing back to Havant.”
Referring to delays on the A27 the AA said: “Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.”
Traffic is also slow on the Eastern Road with nearby Gillman Road closed for gas works. “Road closed due to gas main work on Gillman Road both ways from Copper Beech Drive to A2030 Havant Road,” the AA added.
The A3(M) is also being reported as heavy going for traffic.