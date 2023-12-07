Drivers in the Portsmouth area are suffering delays this morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A crash on the M27 westbound between junction 12 for Portsmouth and junction 11 for Fareham was reported just before 8am. A post from AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound from M275 to J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Congestion to the A27 which is queuing back to Havant.”

READ NOW: M27 work

Referring to delays on the A27 the AA said: “Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic delays. Pic: AA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic is also slow on the Eastern Road with nearby Gillman Road closed for gas works. “Road closed due to gas main work on Gillman Road both ways from Copper Beech Drive to A2030 Havant Road,” the AA added.