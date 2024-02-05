Portsmouth traffic: M27 incident sees lane blocked as A27 has "severe delays"
An incident on the M27 has led to a lane being closed this morning as traffic congestion on the A27 has seen "severe delays".
AA Traffic News said of the M27 incident: "One lane closed due to stalled car on M27 Westbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham). Traffic is coping well."
Referring to the A27, the AA said: "Severe delays of 20 minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph."
Further delays were also reported further along the A27. The AA said: "Slow traffic on A27 Westbound from A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) to M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Travel time is around 15 minute."