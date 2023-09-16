News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: M275, A27, A3(M) traffic congestion and barrier repairs from crash causing frustration for drivers

Drivers in and around Portsmouth are facing delays due to traffic congestion and an earlier accident.
By Steve Deeks
Published 16th Sep 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 13:54 BST
A crash on the A27 this morning led to a lane being blocked and emergency repairs being carried out to a barrier. The incident happened on the westbound stretch at Farlington.

A post on live travel service Romanse said: “A27 Westbound - Lane 3 is CLOSED at A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington for emergency barrier repairs after an earlier RTC, delays on the approach.”

Traffic congestion around Portsmouth on Saturday. Pic AATraffic congestion around Portsmouth on Saturday. Pic AA
Heavy traffic in and around Portsmouth has led to many delays for drivers heading into the city on the M275.

The A27 has been busy in both directions with eastbound traffic tailing back to the A3(M) as some drivers have even been forced to turn around from heading into Portsmouth.

AA Traffic News reports delays due to congestion. The exit ramp on the A27 by Eastern Road, which is closed due to emergency repairs on the barrier, has also added to the problems.

See the latest map of the traffic.

