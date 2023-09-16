Portsmouth traffic: M275, A27, A3(M) traffic congestion and barrier repairs from crash causing frustration for drivers
A crash on the A27 this morning led to a lane being blocked and emergency repairs being carried out to a barrier. The incident happened on the westbound stretch at Farlington.
A post on live travel service Romanse said: “A27 Westbound - Lane 3 is CLOSED at A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington for emergency barrier repairs after an earlier RTC, delays on the approach.”
Heavy traffic in and around Portsmouth has led to many delays for drivers heading into the city on the M275.
The A27 has been busy in both directions with eastbound traffic tailing back to the A3(M) as some drivers have even been forced to turn around from heading into Portsmouth.
AA Traffic News reports delays due to congestion. The exit ramp on the A27 by Eastern Road, which is closed due to emergency repairs on the barrier, has also added to the problems.
