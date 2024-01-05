Drivers on the M27 and the A27 at Portsmouth are suffering “severe” rush hour delays after a “serious crash” leading to a road being blocked and diversions in place.

The two-car crash eastbound at the M27/A27 link has led to congestion from junction 10 to around the M275. AA Traffic News, in its latest update, reported: “Road blocked due to serious crash, two cars involved on M27 Eastbound from J12 M275 (Portsmouth) to A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Closed around 17:45. Detour in operation - via M27 J12 / M275 / A27 (Portsmouth) exit slip. Traffic is coping well.

The AA reported earlier: "One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J12 M275 (Portsmouth) to A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Congestion to J11 (Fareham / Gosport). Travel time is 20 minutes.”

