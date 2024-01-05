Portsmouth traffic: "Severe delays" for drivers on M27, A27 and M275 with road closed after "serious crash" - as tent put up by emergency services amid diversions
The two-car crash eastbound at the M27/A27 link has led to congestion from junction 10 to around the M275. AA Traffic News, in its latest update, reported: “Road blocked due to serious crash, two cars involved on M27 Eastbound from J12 M275 (Portsmouth) to A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Closed around 17:45. Detour in operation - via M27 J12 / M275 / A27 (Portsmouth) exit slip. Traffic is coping well.
The AA reported earlier: "One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J12 M275 (Portsmouth) to A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Congestion to J11 (Fareham / Gosport). Travel time is 20 minutes.”
Witnesses reported a tent being put up in the road by emergency services. The AA had also said earlier: “Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) and M275. Average speed 15 mph.”