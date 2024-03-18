Portsmouth traffic: "Severe delays" on M275, M27 and A3 for drivers amid Eastern Road closure
"Severe delays" are being reported on the M275 and M27 this evening.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers are suffering delays around the Portsmouth area this evening. It comes as the Eastern Road (A2030) southbound is closed for sewer repair works.
AA Traffic News reported: "Severe delays of eleven minutes on M275 Southbound between M27 J12 (Portsmouth) and A3. Average speed ten mph."
The AA added: "Delays on A27 Westbound at A2030 Eastern Road."
The Eastern Road (A2030) southbound closed at 8am on Saturday, March 16, and is expected to last until March 23.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.