Road surfaces around the busy transport hub will be undergo repairs that are not due to last beyond tomorrow morning.

Repairs will take place at night to minimise disruption to bus services, and measures are being taken to ensure that any noise is kept to a minimum, according to a spokeswoman from Portsmouth City Council.

Letters have been sent to residents and businesses in the area to explain what is happening.

The Hard Interchange. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Portsmouth City Council is discussing ways to build a permanent solution to the ongoing problems with the surface layer of the Interchange with the companies who originally dealt with the design, according to Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation.

She said: ‘We're sorry for the inconvenience this may cause local residents and businesses but it's essential that the temporary repairs are carried out. We're very grateful for everyone's patience and understanding.

‘Our aim is to completely replace the surface. This will alleviate the current problems and enable the Interchange to withstand wear and tear for many years to come. However, we need to complete discussions with the designer and contractor before we can start on a more permanent solution. In the meantime, we will continue to make small repairs to keep it operational.’