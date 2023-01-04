An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate.

When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will go to the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.

People with these surnames could be entitled to an estate from a long lost relative

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

1. Husband, wife or civil partner

2. Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

3. Mother or father

4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

6. Grandparents

7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

For example, if you are a grandparent of the deceased, you would be entitled to a share in the estate providing there are no other relatives in the order above you.

Surnames of the unclaimed properties in and around Portsmouth:

PORTSMOUTH

Bartlett

Bessant

Berry

Boyle

Bruylants

Buckley

Burton

Cook

Diplock

Dowdell

Drummond

Gedney

Girling

Good

Grindley

Haseman

Hayes

Hoar

Holley

Hopkins

Horder

Jones

Knight

Koty

Latimer

Marshall

McConnell

O'Brien

Pickett

Pietkiewicz

Roberts

Rolls

Russell

Scanlon

Smythe

Solomons

Stone

Swain

Thomas

Verace

White

Wickenson

Willis

Bramley

Mackenzie

McGinley

Curtis

Funnell

FAREHAM

Reeve

Burgess

Conroy

Inch

Pope

Sullivan

HAVANT

Alvarez

COSHAM

Hanley

LOCKS HEATH

Blyth

