News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Portsmouth unclaimed estates: the full list of surnames which mean you could be entitled to inheritance

THERE are 58 unclaimed estates in Portsmouth that you could inherit if you are related to the people with these surnames.

By Sophie Lewis
1 hour ago - 2 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 11:29am

The Treasury have released the list of unclaimed estates in the Portsmouth area and there are 58 estates that are yet to be claimed.

An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate.

Hide Ad

When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will go to the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.

People with these surnames could be entitled to an estate from a long lost relative
Most Popular

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

1. Husband, wife or civil partner

Hide Ad

2. Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

3. Mother or father

Hide Ad

4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

Hide Ad

6. Grandparents

7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

Hide Ad

8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

For example, if you are a grandparent of the deceased, you would be entitled to a share in the estate providing there are no other relatives in the order above you.

Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Portchester bakery La Boulangerie closes after 42 years of baking success due to illness

Surnames of the unclaimed properties in and around Portsmouth:

Hide Ad

PORTSMOUTH

Bartlett

Hide Ad

Bessant

Berry

Hide Ad

Boyle

Bruylants

Hide Ad

Buckley

Burton

Hide Ad

Cook

Diplock

Hide Ad

Dowdell

Drummond

Hide Ad

Gedney

Girling

Hide Ad

Good

Grindley

Hide Ad

Haseman

Hayes

Hide Ad

Hoar

Holley

Hide Ad

Hopkins

Horder

Hide Ad

Jones

Jones

Hide Ad

Knight

Koty

Hide Ad

Latimer

Marshall

Hide Ad

McConnell

O'Brien

Hide Ad

Pickett

Pietkiewicz

Hide Ad

Roberts

Rolls

Hide Ad

Russell

Scanlon

Hide Ad

Smythe

Solomons

Hide Ad

Stone

Swain

Hide Ad

Thomas

Verace

Hide Ad

White

Wickenson

Hide Ad

Willis

GOSPORT

Hide Ad

Bramley

Mackenzie

Hide Ad

McGinley

Curtis

Hide Ad

Funnell

FAREHAM

Hide Ad

Reeve

Burgess

Hide Ad

Conroy

Inch

Hide Ad

Pope

Sullivan

Hide Ad

HAVANT

Alvarez

Hide Ad

COSHAM

Hanley

Hide Ad

LOCKS HEATH

Blyth

Hide Ad

For anyone that believes they are entitled to a share of an estate, you should get in contact with the Treasury.