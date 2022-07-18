Portsmouth academics are helping the area's space industry boom. Stock Picture: AP Photo/John Raoux

The Space South Central partnership, which launches at the Farnborough International Air Show, brings together more than 120 academic institutions, private companies and public sector organisations in Hampshire and Surrey

The south east is currently responsible for 25 per – a total of £4.2 bn – of all UK space industry income, with Surrey and Hampshire accounting for as much as £3bn of reported national space-related turnover and more than 5,600 space sector jobs in the two counties.

Dr Paul Bate, CEO of the UK Space Agency, said: ‘I’m proud to see some of the UK’s most prestigious space experts and businesses coming together to further strengthen this thriving sector.

‘This network will not only provide new routes of access and support for established space organisations in the region, but it will help create more opportunities for groups and individuals inspired by STEM to find their way into a rewarding space career.’

The University of Portsmouth aims to provide its world-leading expertise in cosmology and satellite technologies to help grow the £1.64bn of export revenue already found within the partnership region.