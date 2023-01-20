The University of Portsmouth professor is due to look at the changing relationship between the UK and the EU. Picture: University of Portsmouth

Professor Donald Houston, a professor of Economic Geography at University of Portsmouth, has been announced as a new senior fellow to join the UK in a Changing Europe.

He has been awarded this fellowship due to his research into the uneven impact of Brexit and Covid-19 on UK labour supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK in a Changing Europe (UKICE) initiative is intended to improve access to research on the relationship between the UK and the European Union.

UKICE Senior Fellows are funded as part of UK Research and Innovation, looking into the UK’s changing geopolitical landscape.

Professor Houston will be examining the impact of Brexit and Covid-19 on the UK labour supply, and assessing the implications for levelling up, immigration, and employment support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Houston said: ‘I am delighted to have been awarded an ESRC UK In a Changing Europe Senior Fellowship. UKICE does fantastic work supporting policy-relevant research and bringing it to the attention of politicians, other stakeholders and the wider public.