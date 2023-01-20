Portsmouth university professor announced as new senior fellow to join scheme UK In A Changing Europe
AN ACADEMIC from the University of Portsmouth has been made a senior fellow of a project looking into the UK’s changing relationship with the EU after Brexit.
Professor Donald Houston, a professor of Economic Geography at University of Portsmouth, has been announced as a new senior fellow to join the UK in a Changing Europe.
He has been awarded this fellowship due to his research into the uneven impact of Brexit and Covid-19 on UK labour supply.
The UK in a Changing Europe (UKICE) initiative is intended to improve access to research on the relationship between the UK and the European Union.
UKICE Senior Fellows are funded as part of UK Research and Innovation, looking into the UK’s changing geopolitical landscape.
Professor Houston will be examining the impact of Brexit and Covid-19 on the UK labour supply, and assessing the implications for levelling up, immigration, and employment support.
Professor Houston said: ‘I am delighted to have been awarded an ESRC UK In a Changing Europe Senior Fellowship. UKICE does fantastic work supporting policy-relevant research and bringing it to the attention of politicians, other stakeholders and the wider public.
‘This has never been more important in our era of instant information and misinformation, and at an important juncture in British and European history. I hope my own fellowship on the impact of Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic on labour shortages and Levelling Up the UK economy can contribute to that endeavour, in the context of wider pan-European patterns of regional economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.’