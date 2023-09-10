Portsmouth University study highlights migrants’ disproportionate vulnerability to homelessness

A new study has highlighted the disproportionate vulnerability to homelessness faced by migrants

The research, conducted by the University of Portsmouth and funded by UKRI/ESRC, has unveiled the stark realities of migrants’ lives.

It emphasises the damage caused to their lives by a lack of access to work, secure housing, healthcare and social support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the study’s key findings is that the majority of asylum seekers aspire to work, underscoring the paradox of asylum seekers being denied the opportunity to work while their claims are being assessed.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The situation not only impedes their personal aspirations but also has detrimental effects on the UK economy, which is grappling with unfilled job vacancies.

The current system forces them into a cycle of deprivation that increases their vulnerability rather than fostering self-sufficiency, the report adds.

Dr Simon Stewart, Professor of Sociology at the UoP, said: “The current situation blocks the potential contributions these individuals could make if allowed to participate in the formal economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Instead, many are compelled to work in the informal sector, which only perpetuates their vulnerability and exposes them to illegal and dangerous working conditions.”

Other findings from the study highlighted the enduring precarity experienced by migrants due to limited access to the labour market, immigration advice and support services and the instability of visa statuses.

Policies, practices and technologies of UK immigration control were found to play a pivotal role in structuring migrants’ lives, resulting in varying degrees of precariousness.

Dr Stewart added: “Immigration policies are crucial in shaping access to labour markets, welfare, healthcare and means of subsistence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Restrictions associated with ‘inferior statuses’ mean that migrants are unable to lead a dignified life and are vulnerable to destitution and homelessness.

"Our research highlights the incremental ‘slow violence’ many migrants experience over time which often culminates in a swift decline in circumstances triggered by something such as job loss or submitting a document late.

"When destitute, migrants experiencing homelessness are left waiting, confronting stretched time as they endure a seemingly endless wait for Home Office decisions on their immigration applications.”

Researchers are calling for a re-evaluation of immigration policies and the recognition of migrants’ rights to work and secure housing, healthcare and social support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of September 4, 21,086 migrants had arrived in England via crossing the Channel this year – an average of over 85 per day.