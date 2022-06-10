Portsmouth vaping shop staff welcome the new plans to reduce smoking

The newly-released government-commissioned report promotes vapes as an effective ‘swap to stop’ tool to help people quit smoking.
The first e-cigarette and vape stores hit the UK just before 2010, with more than a dozen popping up across the Portsmouth area.
At Vapestore Portsmouth, in Crasswell Street, one staff member said that most customers were tobacco-users looking move to a smoke-free source for their nicotine hit.
Shop assistant Michael Dymock said: ‘I have worked here for four years and the majority of customers are people looking to move away from tobacco.
‘A lot of people want to start with a high nicotine product and then go down and wean themselves off it.’
Speaking personally, the shop worker said he approved of the plans put forward by the Khan Review.
He said: ‘I took (smoking) up when I was 18.
‘I moved onto vaping a couple of years afterwards.’
But the vape seller remained sceptical that the country could see a smoke-free society within a generation, saying that he believes he would have still taken up smoking even under the proposed increasing age restrictions.
He said: ‘I would have still possibly taken it up – it depends on the people you’re around.’
In many e-cigarettes, puffing activates the battery-powered heating device, which vaporises the liquid – which often contains nicotine – in the cartridge or reservoir.