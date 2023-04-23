Portsmouth Vegan Festival returns with 'everything vegan you could possibly need all under one roof'
A popular vegan festival was back.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 18:14 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 18:14 BST
Portsmouth Vegan Festival returned with 'everything vegan you could possibly need all under one roof'.
People were treated to a variety of goods at the festival on Sunday, which took place at the Mountbatten Centre, Alex Way, Hilsea.
There was something for everyone, whether it was skincare, clothes or food you wanted to buy.
Page 1 of 3