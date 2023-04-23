News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
2 hours ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
4 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
6 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
7 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
7 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

Portsmouth Vegan Festival returns with 'everything vegan you could possibly need all under one roof'

A popular vegan festival was back.

By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 18:14 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 18:14 BST

Portsmouth Vegan Festival returned with 'everything vegan you could possibly need all under one roof'.

People were treated to a variety of goods at the festival on Sunday, which took place at the Mountbatten Centre, Alex Way, Hilsea.

There was something for everyone, whether it was skincare, clothes or food you wanted to buy.

Becky Collett of Baby Cheesus was offering a selection of vegan cheeses Photos by Alex Shute

1. Becky Collett of Baby Cheesus

Becky Collett of Baby Cheesus was offering a selection of vegan cheeses Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Ryan Taylor of Laces & co Gourmet Pick and Mix showcasing what he has to offer Photos by Alex Shute

2. Ryan Taylor of Laces & co Gourmet Pick and Mix

Ryan Taylor of Laces & co Gourmet Pick and Mix showcasing what he has to offer Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Sophie Kerswell running the vegan ice cream stall Photos by Alex Shute

3. One scoop or two?

Sophie Kerswell running the vegan ice cream stall Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
King & Makombo Madzima of Wrong Time Village, a father and son run business raising awareness and funds for a Zimbabwe arts school project. Photos by Alex Shute

4. Father and son

King & Makombo Madzima of Wrong Time Village, a father and son run business raising awareness and funds for a Zimbabwe arts school project. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3