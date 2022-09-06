Portsmouth Water moves to put solar panels on its treatment works in Farlington
DOZENS of solar panels could be installed by Portsmouth Water at its water treatment works in Farlington if new plans are approved.
The company has applied to Portsmouth City Council for a certificate of lawful development for the project which, it said, could produce 3,730mwh of powera year.
Should the certificate be granted, installation work could take place without the need for a full planning application to be submitted.
'The proposed solar installation at Portsdown Road meets the relevant criteria and conditions to constitute permitted development,' its application says. 'It is therefore considered that a certificate of lawfulness should be granted.'
The application proposes solar panels are erected above three reservoirs at the site as well as on unused land next to a fourth.
The application was submitted last month and the council has set a deadline of October 19 for reaching a decision.
Portsmouth City Council completed its own large solar panel project last month with an array installed at the city’s port.