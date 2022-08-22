Portsmouth Water urge people to conserve water as there is little to spare despite not imposing hosepipe ban
RESIDENTS have been urged to use water wisely as a company has said there is not any to spare.
Portsmouth Water have issued the call after heatwaves have reduced the levels of rain fall.
The utility firm has not imposed a hosepipe ban as their drought plans have not reached stage two, meaning they do not have the legal powers to do so.
Read More
Read MorePortsmouth Water says it 'will not' impose hosepipe ban following regional droug...
Most Popular
502 Bad Gateway
A spokeswoman said: ‘We have been consulting department for environment, food and rural affairs (Defra) and the Environment Agency regularly about the status of our water resources.